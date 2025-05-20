Rajasthan: Woman in live-in relationship poisoned partner and 5 others with tantrik's help, gets life sentence The case involved a woman conspiring with a tantrik (occultist) and his aides to poison her live-in partner and others over a property dispute. The incident dates back to November 10, 2022.

Churu:

In an exemplary verdict delivered on Monday, the District and Sessions Court of Rajasthan’s Churu district pronounced its judgment in a chilling 2022 murder case that gripped the region. The case involved a woman conspiring with a tantrik (occultist) and his aides to poison her live-in partner and others over a property dispute.

The incident dates back to November 10, 2022, when Manoj Beniwal, a resident of Bissau Road in Churu, and five of his associates — including his employee Babulal Gurjar — were served poisoned food. The meal, laced with toxic tablets and powder, had been handed over to Suman, Manoj’s partner, by Omkarlal -- a self-proclaimed tantrik.

As per details, Babulal died after consuming the food, while Manoj and four others fell critically ill. Manoj’s condition was so serious that he had to be placed on a ventilator at a Jaipur hospital.

Twisted tale of betrayal and greed

Investigations later revealed a sinister plot rooted in greed and manipulation. Suman, who was already married, was living in a live-in relationship with Manoj. Manoj, known for renting out camels, horses, and DJs for weddings and events, had loaned money to Omkarlal — a connection that later turned deadly.

Over time, Suman's closeness with the occultist grew. Tensions allegedly started to rose when Manoj began demanding his money back from Omkarlal. Suman, eyeing Manoj’s property, allegedly hatched a plan with Omkarlal to eliminate him and take over his assets. They prepared a deadly meal intended to kill Manoj. While the plan partially succeeded, it also exposed a calculated and cold-blooded conspiracy.

Legal battle and justice delivered

Following the incident, Manoj’s wife, Chandartan, filed a complaint at the Sadar police station. The police launched an intensive investigation and filed a detailed charge sheet. Public Prosecutor Roshan Singh Rathore stated that based on witness testimonies, documentary evidence, and forensic reports, the court found both Suman and Omkarlal guilty. The court sentenced them to life imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 50,000 each.

(Input from Amit Sharma)

