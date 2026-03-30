Heavy rainfall, hailstorms batter Pune: What's causing the unexpected change in weather?

Pune:

Life came to a standstill in Maharashtra Pune's district on Monday after heavy rains and hailstorms lashed the city, causing waterlogging and traffic disruptions in many areas. Though the rains and hailstorms brought relief to people from heat, the abrupt change in weather disrupted the daily life in the city and nearby areas.

Pune is expected to continue receiving heavy rains and hailstorms, as the meteorological department has predicted that unseasonal rainfall will continue for a few days in south-central Maharashtra and the Marathwada region. It has also predicted hailstorms in Solapur, Satara, Sangli, parts of Pune district, Marathwada, Gadchiroli and Nagpur.

Why is it raining in Pune?

The meteorological department has said that there is a formation of clouds over Pune and Wester Ghats, which is causing heavy rainfall in the region. As per the department, this has happened due to a mix of moisture flowing in from the Arabian Sea and increased instability in the lower atmosphere. These conditions are ideal for heavy rains and thunderstorms during the pre-monsoon period when temperature differences are more pronounced.

This, the meteorological department believes, will likely expand across Maharashtra, leading to heavy rains in the next few days. Because of this, authorities have now appealed to farmers to pick harvest-ready crops and fruits, pointing out that necessary precautions should be taken for standing crops.

Netizens in awe of Pune weather

Though the heavy rainfall has disrupted normal life in Pune, the change in weather has delighted the people of the city. A user on X (previously Twitter), @sdgunge, said he is enjoying this change in weather.

Another user, @gauripokhariyal, said she has never seen such heavy rains in Pune. "In these second picture, you can see the hailstones on the road side," she Xed.

"Pune planned a sunny summer afternoon… but Baner ordered ice instead!" said a user, @netwadhuri, on X. Meanwhile, a user pointed out that Pune has likely experienced its heaviest single-day rainfall ever recorded in March.

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