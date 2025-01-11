MP shocker: Married man kills live-in partner, stuffs body in fridge for several months

Follow us on Image Source : X Man arrested for killing live-in partner

MP Shocker: In a shocking incident reported from Dewas in Madhya Pradesh, a man killed his live-in partner and kept the body in a refrigerator for several months. The decomposed body of the woman was found on Friday. The police took the accused into custody who has been identified as Sanjay Patidar, a resident of Ujjain district. In the primary interrogation, the accused confessed the crime. Patidar told the police that he had a live-in relationship with Pratibha alias Pinky Prajapati for the last five years.

The victim, Pinky Prajapati, was likely killed in June last year. Her decomposed body was found with a noose around her neck.

Dewas SP shares more details

Superintendent of Police (SP, Dewas) Puneet Gehlot said, "We received information that a woman's body was found in a refrigerator in Vrindavan Dham Colony under BNP police station limits in the district. Acting on it, the police team immediately reached the incident site. The house belongs to a person named Dhirendra Srivastava, who currently resides in Indore and he rented this house to a person named Balveer Rajput. Rajput has been residing in that house for a long time. Two rooms of the house were locked by previous tenants. On Thursday, Balbir Rajput opened those rooms to clean them. On Friday morning, when he tried to open a refrigerator, the body of a woman was found in it. Following which, Rajput immediately informed the police."

SP further cited neighbors as saying that they had not seen that woman since after March 2024. "Upon reaching the spot, the police questioned the neighbours and came to know before Balbir Rajput, a person named Sanjay Patidar, who is a resident of Ujjain, had rented that house. A woman named Pratibha alias Pinky Prajapati was residing with him in that house. According to the neighbours, no one had seen that woman since after March 2024. Sanjay Patidar had then said that the woman had gone to her maternal house," SP Gehlot added.

Accused Sanjay Patidar will be interrogated further after taking the remand and investigation into the matter is underway, he added.

(With inputs from ANI)