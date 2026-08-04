Gyaneshwari Yadav, CWG silver medalist, felicitated by Chhattisgarh CM; receives cash reward, DSP promotion

Raipur:

Commonwealth Games 2026 silver medallist Gyaneshwari Yadav was felicitated at the Chhattisgarh Chief Minister's residence on Monday following her historic performance in Glasgow. Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai announced a cash reward of Rs 30 lakh and an out-of-turn promotion to the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in recognition of her achievement.

Notably, Yadav, who hails from Rajnandgaon, won the silver medal in the women's 53kg weightlifting event on her Commonwealth Games debut. She secured the podium finish with a combined lift of 199kg, becoming Chhattisgarh's standout performer at the Games.

Congratulating the weightlifter, Sai said her success had brought pride to both the state and the country. He described her medal-winning effort as a milestone for Chhattisgarh's sporting fraternity and praised her determination despite facing limited resources during her journey to the international stage.

CM reveals meeting Yadav before Glasgow Games

The Chief Minister recalled meeting Yadav before her departure for Glasgow, when he wished her success and later congratulated her through a video call after her silver-medal performance.

Sai also lauded Yadav's perseverance, discipline and commitment had enabled her to overcome challenges and achieve success at the highest level. He expressed confidence that her accomplishment would inspire young athletes across Chhattisgarh, particularly girls, to pursue careers in sports with dedication and self-belief.

Announcing her out-of-turn promotion to DSP, the Chief Minister said the decision reflected the state government's commitment to recognising excellence in sports and encouraging athletes to perform on the international stage.

He also reiterated the government's focus on strengthening sports infrastructure through better training facilities, coaching and athlete support. According to Sai, the state's sports policy aims to identify emerging talent, provide opportunities for growth and reward outstanding performances, with the long-term objective of producing more athletes capable of representing India at the Olympics, Commonwealth Games, Asian Games and other major international events.

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