India rejects Court of Arbitration's Indus Waters Treaty ruling, says it has 'no jurisdiction'

New Delhi:

India on Monday (August 31) rejected a ruling issued by the so-called Court of Arbitration (CoA) on the Indus Waters Treaty, calling the body 'illegally constituted' and asserting that it has 'no jurisdiction' over India's sovereign decisions.

It is pertinent to mention that the Treaty has been suspended after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives. India announced a series of punitive measures against Pakistan, including its decision to put the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance, citing Pakistan's continued support for cross-border terrorism.

What did the MEA say?

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), in a statement, said that the pronouncements made by the court would have no effect on India's actions, while reiterating that the decision to hold the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance remains in force.

"Today, the illegally constituted so-called Court of Arbitration (CoA) has issued what it termed as an award concerning Interim Measures and Status of the Indus Waters Treaty. This so-called Court was constituted by the World Bank in patent breach of the terms of the Treaty, and India categorically rejects its so-called award, just as it has firmly rejected all prior pronouncements by this illegally constituted body," the MEA said.

The MEA further said that India has never recognised the Court of Arbitration in law and has consistently maintained that its establishment itself amounts to a serious violation of the treaty.

"India has never recognised the existence in law of this illegally-constituted and so-called Court of Arbitration, and has consistently maintained that the very establishment of this alleged arbitral body constitutes a grave violation of the Indus Waters Treaty. Accordingly, India has never appeared before this body and has refused to take any cognisance of its earlier pronouncements," it said.

According to the MEA, the so-called Court of Arbitration has 'no jurisdiction whatsoever' to rule on India's sovereign decisions. "Its pronouncements, now or in the future, will have no effect on India's actions in connection with the projects being undertaken by India," it said.

"India's decision to hold the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance remains in force," the MEA added.

What did the court say?

In a press release, the Court of Arbitration said it had taken into account the current status of the Indus Waters Treaty and India's decision to keep the pact in abeyance. It said it had examined the grounds cited by India for suspending the treaty but concluded that they did not 'justify suspension or termination.'

The court said none of the grounds put forward by India warranted suspending or terminating the treaty and maintained that New Delhi must continue to comply with its obligations under the pact, including those governing the design and operation of hydroelectric projects on the Western Rivers.

"Accordingly, the Indus Waters Treaty remains fully in force, and India must observe its obligations under the Treaty," the court said.

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