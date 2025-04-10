Chhattisgarh govt launches Naxalite Surrender Victim Relief Rehabilitation Policy-2025 The Union government has reiterated that it will eliminate left-wing extremism by March next year.

The Chhattisgarh government has officially implemented the Naxalite Surrender and Victim Relief Rehabilitation Policy-2025 for areas affected by Naxalite violence. According to officials, this policy has been formulated to rehabilitate and provide relief to individuals and families affected by Naxalite violence, as well as to those Naxalites who choose to surrender.

District collectors to head committees

As per a notification issued by the Home Department on March 28, 2025, special committees will be formed in every district, headed by the district collector, to ensure the effective implementation of the policy. The police superintendent will serve as the secretary of these committees, which will also include the Divisional Forest Officer, the CEO of the District Panchayat, two other officers designated by the collector, and representatives from the armed forces.

Additionally, a nodal officer will be appointed at the district and sub-district levels to oversee the rehabilitation efforts. Officials further mentioned that the Home Department has instructed that all cases of victims since the formation of the state be identified, and priority should be given to the selection of Naxalites who have surrendered for rehabilitation and relief.

Unique ID for victims and surrendered naxalites

Under this policy, a special portal is being developed to register the details of all victims and surrendered Naxalites, providing them with a unique ID. The concerned officials will regularly monitor the portal's dashboard to ensure the proper implementation of relief and rehabilitation activities. The Home Department has also directed district collectors to ensure that relief and rehabilitation measures are completed effectively within the stipulated timelines, following the guidelines outlined in the policy.

State govt open to talks with Naxalites

Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh's Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma reiterated that the state government is open to holding talks with Naxalites. He clarified that the government would not form a committee for negotiations but would engage in talks if the Naxalites form their own committee. Sharma also emphasized that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had appealed to the Naxalites to abandon violence and join the mainstream. He added that if the Naxalites give up violence, they would be welcomed, but if they continue with their armed activities, security forces would be compelled to take counteraction.