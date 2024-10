Follow us on Image Source : PTI MLA Manas Kumar Dutta interacts with fishermen during inspection of the Bahabalpur Jetty area ahead of cyclone Dana landfall, in Balasore district, Odisha.

The India Meteorological Department on Wednesday announced that a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal has intensified into a tropical cyclone 'Dana'. On October 25, Puri in Odisha and Sagar Island in West Bengal could become a tropical cyclone with winds of up to 120 km mph before making landfall.