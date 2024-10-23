Delhi: Students clash at Jamia Millia Islamia University during Diwali event | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Snapshot from the viral video

Two groups of students clashed at Jamia Millia Islamia University during the Diwali event on Tuesday evening. Student union Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) alleged that diyas (clay-made lamps) were broken and rangolis were ruined by a group of students. ABVP students also claimed that religious slogans were raised during the ruckus on the campus.

The video of the incident went viral on social media. The video clip showed several youth gathered at the site where a pre-Diwali festival was being celebrated by making rangolis and lighting up diyas. Some students are seen standing at the place where diyas were kept in the video.

Police on Wednesday said the situation on the campus of the university is normal.

"The situation is normal outside the college in the morning and peace prevails. Neither the college administration nor the students have lodged a complaint with the police," the official said.

Only the students allege that some youth were injured in the clash, the sources said quoting police officials.