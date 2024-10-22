Cyclone Dana intensified: Track storm's progress in real-time using these smartphone apps

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA METEOROLOGICAL DEPARTMENT/X Cyclone Dana

There is a potential cyclonic storm forming in the Bay of Bengal, and it has been named 'Dana' by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). This storm could bring strong winds of up to 100 kilometers per hour to the coastal regions of West Bengal and Odisha, along with heavy rainfall. The IMD has issued alerts for rain in several states because of this storm.

The cyclone is expected to impact the coastal areas of West Bengal and Odisha tomorrow, October 23. If you want to keep track of the cyclone's movements in real time, you can use several apps available for both Android and Apple devices. Here are some recommended apps:

1. Zoom Earth: This user-friendly app has over 100,000 downloads and a high rating of 4.7 stars on the Google Play Store. It allows you to see the storm's current location and movements.

2. Windy.com: With over 10 million downloads and a rating of 4.5 stars, this app and website provide real-time tracking of cyclones. It has received about 700,000 user reviews.

3. Windfinder: This app has been downloaded more than 5 million times and holds a 4.7-star rating. It helps you follow the cyclone's location in real time and has over 60,000 reviews.

4. Windy.app: Another popular choice, this app has over 5 million downloads and boasts an impressive rating of 4.8 stars on the Google Play Store, along with more than 200,000 user reviews.

5. My Hurricane Tracker & Alerts: Aimed specifically at tracking hurricanes and cyclones, this app has more than 100,000 downloads and a rating of 4.7 stars from about 10,000 reviews.

6. The Weather Channel: This well-known weather app has over 100 million downloads, a rating of 4.7 stars, and nearly 3 million reviews. It also provides real-time tracking of cyclones.

These apps can help you stay informed and safe during the storm.

