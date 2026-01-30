Dhurandhar OTT release sparks outrage as fans slam Netflix for trimming 10 minutes from Ranveer Singh's film Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar has been released on Netflix. However, several changes made in the OTT release has angered social media users.

After its theatrical release on December 5 and crossing the Rs 1200 crore mark at the box office, Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar was released on the OTT platform Netflix on January 30. Notably, the film has been released in three languages: Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu at 12:00 am. And be it even at mid night, fans have started streaming the film on OTT.

However, fans have noticed that in addition to cuts, some dialogues have been muted, which has angered them.

Dhurandhar released on Netflix with censorship

Netflix announced the OTT release of Dhurandhar on its social media platforms, X and Twitter. The caption read, 'Watch Dhurandhar, the epic saga unfold. Now streaming on Netflix in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.' Fans expressed their happiness at this post. However, within hours of the OTT release, people started reacting on X.

Fans notice changes in Dhurandhar's OTT version

After watching Dhurandhar on Netflix, fans claimed that the film has been shortened by 10 minutes and the dialogues containing expletives have been censored. Fans said they wanted to see the uncensored version. Some people questioned the logic of censoring an adult film on an 18+ platform.

It is significant to note that the film that ran is theatres was 3 hour and 34 minutes long. However, the version that has released on OTT is of 3 hour and 25 minutes only.

Social media reaction

People were quick to notice these changes and also took to their X profile to share their reaction. One user wrote, 'Ugh, Netflix India ruined the mood. We want the uncensored version.' Another user wrote, 'They cut 10 minutes.' Another X post read, 'This is not the uncensored version.'

Dhurandhar's 54-day box office collection

According to box office tracker Sacnilk, the film has earned Rs 835.83 crore in India in 56 days. Worldwide, the figure has reached Rs 1,344.74 crore. Meanwhile, the film's gross earnings in India have crossed Rs 1000 crore, while the film's budget was Rs 250 crore.

