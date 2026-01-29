Dhurandhar OTT release time: Here's when you can stream Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna's spy thriller online Even 56 days after its theatrical release, Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna's Dhurandhar continues to run in cinemas. Here's everything you need to know about its expected OTT release time.

The wait for Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna fans is finally over, as the blockbuster film Dhurandhar is set to stream on an OTT platform soon. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the spy thriller, which hit theaters on December 5, 2025, will arrive on Netflix this Friday, January 30, 2026.

The film became one of the highest-grossing releases of 2025, dominating the box office upon its release. It features a star-studded cast, including Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Sara Arjun in key roles.

Even 56 days after its theatrical release, the film continues to run in cinemas. Here's everything you need to know about its OTT expected release time.

Dhurandhar OTT release time update

While Netflix India has not officially revealed the release time poster for Dhurandhar, a reminder feature has been enabled, allowing fans who missed it in theaters to stream the film on their devices. It is expected that the film will start streaming on OTT giant from 12 am IST. Take a look at the screengrab below for Dhurandhar's OTT streaming update:

The film will have a runtime of 3 hours and 35 minutes and viewers can stream it in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil.

Dhurandhar box office collection so far: India and worldwide

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Dhurandhar has collected Rs 835.83 crore in India. Talking about its worldwide box office collection, Ranveer Singh's spy thriller has entered the Rs 1,000 crore club, minting Rs 1,301 crore so far.

Watch Dhurandhar trailer here:

About Dhurandhar Part 2

The makers decided to release Dhurandhar in two parts. The first part premiered on December 5, 2025, while the second part, titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge, is set to release this year on March 19, 2026, coinciding with Eid, Gudi Padwa, and Ugadi. Notably, it will clash at the box office with Yash’s Kannada action thriller Toxic.

