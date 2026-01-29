Champion, Sarvam Maya to Patang: New South Indian movies to stream on OTT this weekend Whether you're in the mood for action-packed sports dramas or horror-comedies, this week's South Indian OTT releases are sure to keep you entertained.

The last week of January brings a fresh lineup of South Indian movies to stream on OTT platforms, catering to every taste and spanning multiple languages, including Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.

From the sports drama Champion and the Malayalam horror-comedy Sarvam Maya to the comedy-drama Patang, there’s something for every kind of viewer. Let's take a look at the new South Indian movies you can binge-watch this weekend.

New movies to stream on OTT this weekend

1. Champion on OTT

The Telugu sports action drama film Champion starring Roshann Meka, Anaswara Ranjan is now available to stream on OTT platform Netflix. The movie hit the digital screens on January 29, 2026. Viewers can watch this film in Telugu, along with Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages.

2. Patang OTT streaming details

Patang is a Telugu comedy-sports drama that follows the bond of three friends and their coming-of-age journey against the backdrop of kite-flying as a competitive sport. The film originally hit theaters on December 25, 2025, and will now be available to stream on Zee5 and SunNxt starting January 30, 2026.

3. Sarvam Maya OTT release date

Akhil Sathyan's directorial Sarvam Maya is all set to release on the OTT platform JioCinema on January 30, 2026. Starring Nivin Pauly, Riya Shibu, and Aju Varghese, the film currently holds an IMDb rating of 8.

4. Vaa Vaathiyaar on OTT

Karthi and Krithi Shetty's Tamil comedy fantasy film Vaa Vaathiyaar is available to stream on Prime Video platform. For the unversed, the film initially hit the big screens on December 12, 2025, and failed to attract audience to screens.

Written and directed by Nalan Kumarasamy, the film tells the story of DSP Rameshwaran, also known as Ramu, a police officer brought up by his grandfather to uphold the values and principles of the legendary MG Ramachandran.

