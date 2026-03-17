Congress suspends three Odisha MLAs, including Sofia Firdous, for cross-voting in Rajya Sabha polls

Bhubaneswar:

The Congress in Odisha on Tuesday suspended three of its MLAs for voting for BJP-backed independent candidate Dilip Ray, helping him win the Rajya Sabha polls. These MLAs include Ramesh Chandra Jena of Sanakhemundi, Dasarathi Gomango of Mohana, and Sofia Firdous of Barabati-Cuttack. These MLAs voted for Ray during the Rajya Sabha elections on Monday, according to the party.

Those who betray Congress are betraying the nation: Congress

Announcing their suspension, the state Congress, in a social media post, said, "Those who betray Congress are betraying the nation." In connection with this matter, Ramachandra Kadama, the Leader of the Congress Legislature Party, has also sent two crucial letters to the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, seeking further action.

In the first letter, the Speaker is requested to initiate proceedings against these three MLAs under the Anti-Defection Law. The letter states that, despite the issuance of a party whip during the Rajya Sabha elections, these MLAs engaged in cross-voting - an act that can be deemed a violation of the provisions outlined in the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution.

Congress says such conduct not only undermines party discipline

The letter further noted that such conduct not only undermines party discipline but is also considered a betrayal of the mandate delivered by the electorate. Consequently, the Speaker has been urged to take cognizance of the matter and promptly initiate the necessary inquiry and disqualification proceedings.

The cross-voting incident has brought to the surface the simmering internal dissent within the party. Terming the act a move against the organisation's collective strategy, the party leadership emphasised that maintaining discipline is paramount - particularly at a time when the party is gearing up for upcoming political contests.

Here's what Bhakta Charan Das said

State Congress president Bhakta Charan Das said, "This act of betrayal was unexpected from these MLAs. We will ensure that they are disqualified from the Assembly under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution." He said the party's national leadership has been apprised of the decision.

Apart from the three Congress MLAs, eight BJD MLAs had also voted in favour of Ray, leading to the defeat of the opposition "common candidate" Datteswar Hota. Elections were held for four Rajya Sabha seats in the state. The BJP bagged two of them; the BJD secured one, besides Ray's victory.

Also Read: Odisha Rajya Sabha Election Result: Major cross-voting helps BJP win 3 seats; BJD bags 1