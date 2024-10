Updated on: October 22, 2024 19:16 IST

Coffee Par Kurukshetra: What mantra did PM Modi give to the world from Russia?

Did the message of world peace come from BRICS? Is the warmth in BRICS due to Modi's diplomacy? Has the matter been resolved between India and China on LAC? Has the LAC problem in Kazan been solved? What big lesson did the PM give to the world?