Priyanka Gandhi to file nomination for Wayanad byelection today after roadshow with Rahul

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is scheduled to file her nomination for the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll on Wednesday. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chiefs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are expected to be present on the occasion, they said. Before filing her nominations, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi will also lead a roadshow from Kalpetta New Bus Stand. The nomination will be filed before the district collector at 12 noon on October 23, they said.

With the Election Commission (EC) announcing the bypoll to the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat last week, the stage was set for Priyanka Gandhi's electoral debut from the Kerala constituency that could see her enter Parliament five years after joining active politics. Soon after the EC announced the Wayanad bypoll, the Congress declared that Priyanka Gandhi (52) would be its candidate from the seat in Kerala.

With the Congress fielding the AICC general secretary from Wayanad, party workers had put up posters in the constituency which had "Wayanadinte Priyankari (Wayanad's beloved)" written on it.