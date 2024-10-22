David Warner open to come out of retirement to play Border-Gavaskar trophy against India

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY David Warner.

Having closed his International cricket chapter following the T20 World Cup 2024, David Warner is still open to playing for Australia in the upcoming five-match test series against India. In a surprising statement, Warner has confirmed that he is 'always available' and can play if the team needs him.

"I'm always available, just got to pick up the phone. I’m always dead serious. Let’s be honest, the guys have played one red ball game since their last Test matches in February, so I've almost had the same preparation," Warned told Code Sports.

Australia have a task cut out and are still figuring out their opener alongside Usman Khawaja since Warner played his farewell Test in January this year against Pakistan. Steve Smith raised his hand up to open and leave his established No.4 position in the interest of the team. The move backfired with Smith scoring only 171 runs in eight innings at a poor average of 28.50 at the top of the order. His only fifty-plus knock at the slot was a 91* against West Indies in Brisbane.

Smith has confirmed that he will move back to the middle-order and the Aussies are in the hunt for the next opener with some options already in hand. After impressing the selectors in his short first-class career, Sam Kontas is a contender for the opening slot alongside Marcus Harris and Cameron Bancfort.

However, Warner is willing to come back and is ready to play the Sheffield Shield. "Honestly, if they really needed me for this series, I’m more than happy to play the next Shield game and go out there and play.

"I did retire for the right reasons to finish the game, and I wanted to finish (but) my hand is up if they desperately need someone. I’m not going to shy away from that," he added.

The Border-Gavaskar series will be featuring five Test matches for the first time since 1991/92. The series will kick off from November 22 onwards.