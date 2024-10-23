Cyclone Dana: South Eastern Railway cancels 23 more trains, total tally stands at 232

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Representative Image

As Cyclone Dana is set to make landfall, the South Eastern Railway cancelled over 23 more trains on Tuesday night. This takes the total number of cancelled trains to 232. Earlier in the Tuesday evening, the Railways cancelled 197 trains.

List of 23 more cancelled trains

18413 Paaradeep-Puri Express on 25.10,2024

08407 Cuttack-Paradeep Special on 24.10.2024

11020 Bhubaneswar-Mumbai Konark Express on 24.10.2024

12830 Bhubaneswar-Chennai Central Express on 24.10.2024

12815 Bhubaneswar-Anand Vihar Nandankanan Express on 24.10.2024

12822 Puri-Shalimar Dhauli Express on 24.10.2024

12282 New Delhi-Bhubaneswar Express on 24.10.2024

22805 Bhubaneswar-Anand Vihar Express on 26.10.2024

08063 Kharagpur-Bhadrak Special on 25.10.2024

08031 Baleswar-Bhadrak Special on 25.10.2024

08403 Khurda Road-Puri Special on 25.10.2024

18414 Paradeep-Puri Express on 24.10.2024

08408 Paradeep-Cuttack Special on 24.10.2024

08534 Palasa-Cuttack Special on 25.10.2024

08422 Hunupur-Cuttack Special on 25.10.2024

22840 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela Express on 25.10.2024

12829 Chennai-Bhubaneswar Express on 25.10.2024

12821 Shalimar-Puri Dhauli Express on 25.10.2024

08064 Bhadrak-Kharagpur Special on 25.10.2024

08032 Bhadrak-Baleswar Special on 24.10.2024

22888 Bangalore-Howrah Exp on 24.10.2024 (Corrected-Bulletin1, Down Trains Sl.No.-30)

03429 Secunderabad-Malda Town Express on 24.10.2024, (Corrected-Bulletin1, Down Trains Sl.No.-31)

06087 Tirunelvelli-Shalimar Express on 24.10.2024 (Corrected-Bulletin1, Down Trains Sl.No.-34)

South Western Railway cancells 12 trains

Meanwhile, the South Western Railway has also cancelled 12 trains due to the cyclone. These trains include:

12552 Kamakhya-SMVT Bengaluru on 23.10.2024

12551 SMVT Bengaluru-Kamakhya on 26.10.2024

12863 Howrah-SMVT Bengaluru on 24.10.2024

12864 SMVT Bengaluru-Howrah on 23.10.2024

18047 Shalimar-Vasco Da Gama on 24.10.2024

18047 Vasco Da Gama-Shalimar on 27.10.2024

18464 KSR Bengaluru-Bhubaneswar on 23.10.2024

18463 Bhubaneswar-KSR Bengaluru on 25.10.2024

12509 SMVT Bengaluru-Guwahati on 23.10.2024

15227 SMVT Bengaluru- Muzaffarpur on 24.10.2024

12246 SMVT Bengaluru-Howrah on 24.10.2024

22888 SMVT Bengaluru-Howrah on 24.10.2024

Emergency Control Room set up

Given the cyclone, the Eastern Railway will operate an emergency control room from October 24 to 25, an ER official said. According to the Met Office, a depression over the east-central Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm and cross Odisha-West Bengal coasts between Puri and Sagar Island in the early hours of October 25 with a wind speed of 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph.

In the meantime, authorities of the Kolkata airport have started preparations to tackle any situation arising out of a possible cyclonic storm that could hit coastal areas of West Bengal and Odisha on October 25, a senior official said on Tuesday. The standard operating procedures such as inspection of the airport infrastructure and the drainage system, checking and servicing of all installations are being carried out, he said.