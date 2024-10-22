Realme GT 7 Pro is set to launch in India in November, powered by the latest Snapdragon chipset

Follow us on Image Source : REALME Realme GT 7 Pro

Realme is all set to launch a new GT series smartphone in India. The upcoming Realme GT 7 pro will debut in China later this month. The company has confirmed that the smartphone will arrive in India too and has confirmed the launch timeline along with availability details on the handset. The upcoming smartphone is touted as the country’s first flagship model featuring Qualcomm's newly unveiled Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. The Indian version of the smartphone is anticipated to closely mirror the Chinese variant.

Realme GT 7 Pro India launch and availability

The Realme GT 7 Pro is set to launch in India this November, as announced by the company in a recent press release. While the specific launch date has not yet been disclosed, it has been confirmed that the phone will be available for purchase through Amazon and select offline stores across the country.

Realme GT 7 Pro specifications

Realme is poised to introduce the GT 7 Pro, which it claims will be India’s first flagship smartphone featuring Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. Competing brands such as Asus, Honor, iQOO, OnePlus, Oppo, Samsung, Vivo, and Xiaomi are also anticipated to launch devices with this chipset. Notably, a recent report indicated that the Realme GT 7 Pro achieved an impressive score of 3,025,991 on the AnTuTu benchmark test, surpassing MediaTek's Dimensity 9400 and Apple's A18 Pro.

Previous leaks suggest that the Realme GT 7 Pro may come equipped with a Samsung quad micro-curved display featuring DC dimming, along with an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for enhanced security. The device is expected to be around 9mm thick and boasts an IP69-rated design for dust and water resistance. Additionally, it may be powered by a robust 6,500mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging.

The Realme GT 7 Pro is anticipated to launch in India in mid-November, with a price range likely between Rs. 55,000 to Rs. 60,000.

