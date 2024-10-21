Good news for pensioners: Centre issues guidelines for addressing grievances online

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Centre issues guidelines for addressing grievances related to pension.

In a piece of good news for the Central government pensioners, the Centre has issued guidelines to address grievances related to pension. The new guidelines, issued by the Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions are aimed at making the complaint filing process more sensitive, accessible and effective.

Notably, the Centre issued the guidelines in response to feedback from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and these are designed to enhance the existing grievance redressal system on the CPENGRAMS Portal.

As per the guidelines, the Grievance Redressal Officers (GROs) will ensure that all complaints are addressed properly. and in case, a grievance is not related to their department, they should quickly redirect it to the correct officer instead of dismissing it.

the Centre said no grievance should be closed without a final resolution for the applicant.

Moreover, the Nodal Officers will review pension-related complaints every month to ensure timely resolution.

Moreover, they will also analyze trends in complaints and work on solutions to prevent similar issues in the future.

The Central government aims to resolve pension grievances within 21 days and if more time is needed, applicants will receive an interim response explaining the delay and expected resolution time.

The Centre expects that these guidelines will streamline the grievance process for pensioners, making it easier for them to receive the support they need.

If not happy with the grievance redressal, the applicants can file an appeal against the redressal of his grievance within 30 days of its closure.