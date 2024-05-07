Lok Sabha elections: Who is Dr Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani? The richest candidate in fourth phase

Follow us on Image Source : HTTPS://DRPEMMASANI.COM/GALLERY/ Dr Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani

Telegu Desham Party's Andhra Pradesh's Guntur candidate Dr Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani has Rs 55,98,64,80,786 movable assets, Rs 1,06,82,46,752 immovable assets and 57,05,47,27,538 as total assets. Pemmasani who calls himself a politician, doctor, entrepreneur and philanthropist is a graduate of Osmania Medical College in Hyderabad.

Pemmasani is the founder and CEO of UWorld, an online learning platform. His journey began during postgraduate studies when he wrote a study guide for the United States Medical Licensing Examination (USMLE) exam. He founded USMLEWorld, later rebranded as UWorld, when he was 25. Following his father's footsteps who was also a TDP leader, Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani joined politics. Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani also won the Ernst and Young Award as a young entrepreneur in 2020 in the US.

Richest candidate in West Bengal

Meanwhile, in West Bengal, twenty-one candidates fighting the Lok Sabha elections in eight constituencies, which are going to the polls in the fourth phase, have assets of more than Rs 1 crore, and among them, BJP's Krishnanagar nominee Amitra Roy is the richest, according to a report. A total of 75 candidates are in the fray in these eight seats, and Roy is the richest among them with total assets worth Rs 554 crore, an analysis of their affidavits by West Bengal Election Watch and the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) revealed.

Roy is followed by TMC's Asansol candidate Shatrughan Sinha who has assets worth Rs 210 crore and Baharampur candidate Yusuf Pathan whose total assets are valued at Rs 45 crore. TMC's seven candidates have assets worth over Rs 1 crore, followed by BJP whose six candidates found a place on the list. Two candidates each of SUCI(C), Congress and CPI(M) also have assets worth over Rs 1 crore.

