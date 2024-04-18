Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 2: Venkataramane Gowda richest candidate with Rs 622 cr assets | Top 10

Follow us on Image Source : ADR List of richest candidates in second phase of Lok Sabha elections

The high-stakes Lok Sabha elections 2024 have been scheduled to take place in seven phases, with the first phase beginning April 19. The counting of votes is set for June 4. With less than a day left for the general elections to commence, candidates from various political parties who are filing their election nomination have disclosed their personal details including assets, criminal background or cases, and financial situation, among others information.

According to the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR), Venkataramane Gowda (Star Chandru) from Karnataka's Mandya as independent has declared 2,12,78,08,148 as movable assets and 4,10,19,20,693 as immovable assets and 6,22,97,28,841 as his total assets. Among the top 10 richest candidates.

Among the top 10 candidates, Anjana Udailal from Rajasthan's Chittorgarh who is an independent candidate has declared 65,39,17,315 as movable assets, 53,33,96,000 as immovable assets and 1,18,73,13,315 as his total assets. Since last election, there has been an increase of Rs 118 crore in her assets.

ALSO READ | LS elections second Phase: Laxman Nagorao Patil, lowest income candidate, declares assets to be just Rs 500