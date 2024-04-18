Thursday, April 18, 2024
     
LS elections second Phase: Laxman Nagorao Patil, lowest income candidate, declares assets to be just Rs 500

According to the ADR, a total of 250 candidates in the fray for the second phase of the Lok Sabha election also have criminal cases against them.

Nivedita Dash New Delhi Updated on: April 18, 2024 10:42 IST
Laxman Nagorao Patil
Image Source : ELECTION COMMISSION Laxman Nagorao Patil

The candidates who are in the fray in the second phase of Lok Sabha elections have declared their assets. The NGO Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) have analysed affidavits filed by the candidates before the Election Commission of India (ECI) to ascertain their financial, criminal and educational backgrounds. 

According to ADR's report, Laxman Nagorao Patil who is an independent contesting from Maharashtra's Nanded has movable assets of just Rs 500, followed by Rajeswari K.R from Kerala's Kasaragod with Rs 1,000 movable assets.  

In the top 10 list of the poorest candidates, Ramfal Patil from Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon contesting on Nyaydharmsabha ticket has declared his movable assets at just Rs 7,500.India Tv - Lowest income candidate

Image Source : ADRLowest income candidate

