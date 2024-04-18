LS elections second Phase: Laxman Nagorao Patil, lowest income candidate, declares assets to be just Rs 500

Follow us on Image Source : ELECTION COMMISSION Laxman Nagorao Patil

The candidates who are in the fray in the second phase of Lok Sabha elections have declared their assets. The NGO Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) have analysed affidavits filed by the candidates before the Election Commission of India (ECI) to ascertain their financial, criminal and educational backgrounds.

According to ADR's report, Laxman Nagorao Patil who is an independent contesting from Maharashtra's Nanded has movable assets of just Rs 500, followed by Rajeswari K.R from Kerala's Kasaragod with Rs 1,000 movable assets.