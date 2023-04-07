Akanksha Dubey death case: Police arrest singer Samar Singh for abetment to suicide

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AKANKSHADUBEY_OFFICIAL Police arrest singer Samar Singh in Akanksha Dubey suicide case

Akanksha Dubey death case: In the latest development in the Bhojpuri actress Akanksha Dubey's suicide case, Varanasi police has arrested singer Samar Singh from Ghaziabad. He has been accused of abetment to suicide and was on the lookout. Akanksha Dubey was found dead inside a hotel room in the Sarnath area of Varanasi on March 26. She was found hanging from a fan with a piece of cloth and it was reported that she died by suicide.

Reports claimed that Akanksha Dubey and Samar Singh were in live-in relationship. While Singh has been arrested, the search is on for the second accused in the case, Sanjay Singh. Ghaziabad SP stated that Samar Singh was arrested at 12 midnight by a team that arrived from Banaras. Samar Singh was hiding in a society of Nandgram police station area. A case has been registered under 306. Currently, he is taken into custody.

On Thursday, the court had issued non-bailable warrants (NBW) against singers Samar Singh and Sanjay Singh after they were accused of inciting violence. Earlier, Lawyer Shashank Shekhar Tripathi has submitted a letter to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the demand, stating that the 25-year-old actress was murdered by some people in the hotel room rather than by suicide.

Tripathi, who has taken up the case for the victim's mother, Madhu Dubey, raised several points in the letter to the chief minister, pointing at suspicion over the death. He also alleged that Akansha's body was "forcibly cremated" despite her mother's insistence that the cremation should happen only after the post-mortem report arrives.

Meanwhile, Akanksha Dubey made headlines almost a month ago when she took to social media to disclose her relationship on Valentine's Day. She had posted photos of herself with co-star Samar Singh. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Happy Valentine's Day."

Akanksha Dubey made her debut in the film Meri Jung Mera Faisla and has since appeared in Mujhse Shadi Karogi (Bhojpuri), Veeron Ke Veer, Fighter King, Kasam Paida Karne KI 2 and other films.

(With inputs from Ashwani Tripathi, Zuber Akhtar)

