Sunday, April 28, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. BAN vs IND: Debutant S Sajana joins elite list of players to make international debut after acting in a film

BAN vs IND: Debutant S Sajana joins elite list of players to make international debut after acting in a film

The Indian women's team handed Kerala hard-hitter S Sajana debut cap in the first T20I against Bangladesh in Chattogram on Sunday, April 28. Sajana became a household name after showing her hitting prowess in the Women's Premier League playing for the Mumbai Indians.

Anshul Gupta Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Published on: April 28, 2024 18:11 IST
S Sajana made her debut for India in first T20I of the
Image Source : BCCI/WPL S Sajana made her debut for India in first T20I of the five-match series against Bangladesh

The Indian cricket team handed a debut to one of the two uncapped Women's Premier League (WPL) stars of the 2024 edition picked in the squad in the first T20I against Bangladesh, Sajana Sajeevan. Kerala batter, who made her name in WPL 2024 with her hitting prowess, ended the tournament with the second highest strike rate of 158, playing for the Mumbai Indians. However, not just her exploits for Kerala and Mumbai Indians, Sajana has also performed on the big screen before playing for India.

After receiving her India cap, Sajana joined the elite list of players to play a cricketer on the big screen first and then make their international debut. First, it was South African batter Dane Vilas who played former pacer Allan Donald in the 2008 film 'Hansie' before making his debut for the Proteas in 2012. West Indies' Tagenarine Chanderpaul was cast as Larry Gomes in the Indian film '83' before he made his Test debut in 2022. 

Now, Sajana has joined the list as she played herself as a cricketer in the 2018 Tamil film 'Kanaa' and six years later, she is finally an India player.

However, it wasn't a memorable debut for the hard-hitter as she scored a run-a-ball 11 after India opted to bat first on a slow pitch in Chattogram. Riding on contributions from Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Richa Ghosh, the Women in Blue got to a score of 145. However, the team would feel that they left a few runs out there, despite the grip and the turn on the surface. Rabeya Khan was the star with the ball for Bangladesh taking 3/23.

Related Stories
GT vs RCB, IPL 2024 Live: Faf du Plessis departs after rapid start; RCB need Kohli, Jacks to fire

GT vs RCB, IPL 2024 Live: Faf du Plessis departs after rapid start; RCB need Kohli, Jacks to fire

Rohit Paudel's valiant effort in vain as Nepal fall short against West Indies A in 2nd T20I

Rohit Paudel's valiant effort in vain as Nepal fall short against West Indies A in 2nd T20I

PCB takes disciplinary action against players after breach in curfew leads to road accident

PCB takes disciplinary action against players after breach in curfew leads to road accident

India's playing XI against Bangladesh Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia(w), Deepti Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), S Sajana, Richa Ghosh, Pooja Vastrakar, Shreyanka Patil, Renuka Thakur Singh, Radha Yadav

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement