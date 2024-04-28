PCB takes disciplinary action against players after breach in curfew leads to road accident

Follow us on Image Source : PCB/X PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi during the press conference at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on April 28, 2024

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed an incident involving senior women's cricket team players getting injured in a car accident earlier this month on Sunday, April 28. PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi revealed that a few players breached the camp curfew a few days before the team's recent home series against West Indies and two players suffered intense injuries.

The PCB also announced disciplinary action against the players involved in a breach and confirmed an appointment of a full-time senior rank security police officer to be with the team.

"They ended up getting involved in a road accident with at least two players getting intense injuries and they are now under treatment,” PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi told reporters after a press conference at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium. “What they did was wrong and as a result we have now appointed a full-time senior rank security police officer to be with the team round the clock and enforce proper timings."

On April 6, PCB had also released a statement regarding the matter and revealed the star cricketers Bismah Maroof and Ghulam Fatima suffered minor injuries prior to the ODI series against West Indies.

"The Pakistan Cricket Board has provided an update regarding two of its women players, Bismah Maroof and Ghulam Fatima, who were involved in a minor car accident on Friday evening," the PCB press release said. "Despite sustaining minor injuries, both players received immediate first aid and are currently under the care of the PCB medical team. The two players also underwent precautionary CT Scans, which came out clear. Both players are part of the probables attending a training camp for the upcoming series against the West Indies, scheduled to begin on 18 April." Related Stories Stories Hardik Pandya blames teammate for loss against Delhi Capitals PCB announces Gary Kirsten and Jason Gillespie as white and red-ball head coaches Rohit Paudel's valiant effort in vain as Nepal fall short against West Indies A in 2nd T20I

More to follow...