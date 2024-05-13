PM Modi says Rahul Gandhi will suffer defeat in Rae Bareli, explains why he calls him 'Shehzada' | EXCLUSIVE

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Prime Minister Narendra Modi's interview with India TV.

PM Modi Exclusive Interview: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched a scathing attack on Congress and the Gandhi family. In an exclusive interview with India TV, the Prime Minister made it clear that the nation would not forgive the Congress for its actions. Furthermore, he reiterated his criticism of Rahul Gandhi, stating that the 54-year-old leader would suffer an even greater defeat in Rae Bareli than he did in Amethi during the last Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking further, Prime Minister Modi accused Rahul Gandhi of withholding information from the public by not disclosing his candidacy from Rae Bareli in advance. "Rahul Gandhi Rae Bareli seat se haarne ja rahe hain...is baar unki haar Amethi se bhi buri hogi..." the Prime Minister claimed.

On why he calls Rahul Gandhi 'Shehzada'

On being asked what he calls Rahul Gandhi 'Shehzada, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave an interesting reply. "I have heard that I am being called as 'Shehenshah' (emperor)...I am not 'Shehenshah' by 'Sehenshah' as I I tolerate so many abuses from them, then it is natural that I am 'Sehanshah' (a person who tolerates)," the PM stated.

It should be noted here that Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi had called the PM ‘Shehenshah’ (emperor) who lives in castles and can never understand the plight of the common man. Priyanka Gandhi's use of the term "Shehenshah" was in response to the Prime Minister's frequent reference to her brother and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi as "Shehzaada" (Prince).

On 'abki baar 400 paar'

On being asked if the NDA will cross 400 seats in the Lok Sabha elections, the Prime Minister said that even the railway tracks are saying that the ruling alliance will cross 400 this time. Taking a dig at the Congress, PM Modi also said that the public is not captive to anyone so it would be wrong to say that the "Rae Bareli seat belongs to a particular family."

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

It is pertinent to mention here that the Prime Minister's exclusive interview came amid the ongoing high-octane Lok Sabha elections in the country. The seven-phase Lok Sabha polls kicked off on April 19 with the counting of votes set to take place on June 4 as Prime Minister Narendra Modi makes a bid for a third consecutive term in office.

