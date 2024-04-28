Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 to have grand audio launch; Ram Charan, Rajinikanth in guestlist | Deets Inside

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB The makers of Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 are preparing for a grand audio launch

The brilliant pair of Kamal Haasan and famous director Shankar Shanmugam are now working together in 'Indian 2'. The shooting of this film is almost completed. Kajal Aggarwal will be seen as the lead actress in this film. Fans are eagerly waiting for this film. For the moment, the makers of Indian 2 are gearing up for the grand audio launch of this film. Several A-listers are said to be attending this mage event. Apart from Indian 2, Haasan will also be seen in Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Kalki 2898 AD.

Indian 2 grand audio launch

The audio launch of the film Indian 1 will be held on May 16, 2024, at Nehru Stadium, Chennai. According to media reports, there will be a grand ceremony for the audio launching of the film. Apart from Ram Charan, Rajinikanth, many other celebrities can also attend this occasion. For the unversed, Kamal Haasan's film Indian 2 has been a topic of discussion among fans and celebrities for a long time.

Indian 2's first track will be released on...

Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 is one of the most awaited films of 2024. Kamal Haasan will be seen as a commander in this film. This film may be released in theaters on June 13, 2024. However, no official announcement has been made yet regarding the release of this film. According to reports, the first single track of Indian 2 is likely to be released on May 1. The first track of the upcoming film is said to be 'Thatha Vararu'. The lyrics of this track will announce the return of Kamal Haasan as Senapati aka Indian Thatha.

About the film

Apart from Kamal Haasan, Siddharth, Bobby Simha, Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Samuthirakani and other actors will be seen in Indian 2. This film is being jointly produced by Lyca Productions and Red Giant Movies. The music of this film has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The makers are yet to reveal the official release date of this film.

