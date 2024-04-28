Sunday, April 28, 2024
     
Bangaram: Samantha Ruth Prabhu announces 1st film with home production Tralala Moving Pictures | See Poster

Samantha was last seen in Vijay Deverakonda starrer Khushi. The film was released in multiple languages, however, it was not able to do wonders at the box office.

Sakshi Verma Written By: Sakshi Verma @https://x.com/sakshiverma_ New Delhi Published on: April 28, 2024 16:54 IST
Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Image Source : INSTAGRAM Samantha Ruth Prabhu announces next!

Samantha Ruth Prabhu turns 37 today. On the special occasion, Samantha has also surprised her fans. The actor announced the first film from her home production, Tralala Moving Pictures. Samantha also shared the poster and motion video of her new film, in which her ferocious look is surprising people. The film has been titled Bangaram, however, no other details of the film have been announced yet. However, the actor's fans are delighted as Sam has finally announced a film after 7 months of break from acting. 

Samantha showed her ferocious style in the Bangaram poster

In the poster shared by the actor on Instagram, Samantha is seen in a very explosive avatar. During this, the actress is seen holding a gun in her hand. Along with this, blood splatters are visible on his face in this poster. In the first look of 'Bangaram', the Khushi actor has won the hearts of people with her ferocious look. This look of hers is currently trending on social media. 'Not everything has to be shiny to be golden, Bangaram will start soon,' read Sam's caption. Fans are liking this look of the actress a lot. People now seem excited to know more about the actress's film. Fans have made many types of comments on this poster. One wrote, 'Fire Sam', another wrote, 'This is the best day to make this announcement.'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Workfront

Apart from 'Bangaram', Samantha is preparing for the release of 'Citadel: Honey Bunny'. Directed by Raj and DK, the series also stars Varun Dhawan. The spy thriller is the Hindi version of Priyanka Chopra's 'Citadel' which will premiere on Prime Video. Samantha was last seen in Vijay Deverakonda starrer Khushi. The film was released in multiple languages, however, it was not able to create wonders at the box office. 

