Royal Challengers Bengaluru create history as Will Jacks, Virat Kohli power RCB to huge win

A jaw-dropping hundred from Will Jacks and a sensational half-century from Virat Kohli powered Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a huge win over Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. Chasing a target of 201, the Bengaluru-based side gunned down the score in 16 overs as Jacks smashed a brilliant ton with the winning six off Rashid.

The England star lined up the Afghan spin wizard Rashid with a 29-run over with four sixes and a four off the five balls he faced him. With RCB needing one run for a win and Jacks needing six for a century, he smashed the Afghan bowler over deep mid-wicket with a slog sweep to take RCB home. RCB have now created history as they have broken the record of fastest 200 or 200 plus chase in terms of balls remaining. Mumbai Indians held the record as they gunned down the 200-run target in 16.3 overs. RCB have done this in 16 overs now.

GT's playing XI:

Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma

RCB's playings XI:

Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Swapnil Singh, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal

More to follow...