Akanksha Dubey Suicide Case: Bhojpuri singer Samar Singh sent to 14-day judicial custody

On Saturday, a court in Varanasi sentenced Samar Singh, the prime accused in the suicide of Bhojpuri starlet Akanksha Dubey, to 14 days in judicial custody. Samar had appeared in court earlier in the day. Samar was detained in Ghaziabad by the Uttar Pradesh Police for allegedly abetting the suicide of the Bhojpuri actress. The accused is a Bhojpuri singer as well.

Akanksha took her own life on March 26, 2023. The 25-year-old actress was discovered hanging from a fan while wearing a stole. She had travelled to Varanasi to film a film and was staying in a hotel. Following Akanksha's death, a warrant was issued for Samar and his brother Sanjay Singh. The Bhojpuri actress was discovered dead in a hotel room in Varanasi's Sarnath district.

The day after Akanksha died, her mother went to the police station and filed a complaint against Samar and his brother. For three years, she claimed, Samar and Sanjay Singh "harassed and tortured" her daughter. Based on the mother of the actress's allegation, the suspects were charged under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code. (IPC).

Samar was hiding at a housing society in Ghaziabad's Raj Nagar Extension region. Ghaziabad and Varanasi Police collaborated to apprehend him. Akanksha was from the Bhadohi district. Notably, the Bhojpuri actress had an emotional breakdown on Instagram live just hours before her death.

