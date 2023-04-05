Wednesday, April 05, 2023
     
Bhojpuri actress Akanksha Dubey's lawyer alleges she was murdered; claims film industry exploited her

Days after Bhojpuri actress Akanksha Dubey's shocking death, her lawyer claims she was murdered and requests a CBI investigation.

April 05, 2023
Actress Akanksha Dubey's unexpected demise sent shockwaves through the Bhojpuri industry. She was found dead inside a hotel room in the Sarnath area of Varanasi on March 26. The actress was found hanging from a fan with a piece of cloth and it was reported that she died by suicide. She was in Varanasi for a movie shoot. Now, in a shocking development, the lawyer of the popular Bhojpuri actress has alleged that she did not die by suicide but was killed. He also demanded a probe by the CBI or CB-CID into the matter.

Lawyer Shashank Shekhar Tripathi has submitted a letter to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the demand, stating that the 25-year-old actress was murdered by some people in the hotel room rather than by suicide.

Tripathi, who has taken up the case for the victim's mother, Madhu Dubey, raised several points in the letter to the chief minister, pointing at suspicion over the death. He also alleged that Akansha's body was "forcibly cremated" despite her mother's insistence that the cremation should happen only after the post-mortem report arrives.

Many known people in the Bhojpuri industry were exploiting Dubey and not paying her for her work, the lawyer alleged.

The actress made headlines almost a month ago when she took to social media to disclose her relationship on Valentine's Day. She had posted photos of herself with co-star Samar Singh. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Happy Valentine's Day." 

The Bhojpuri actress was born on October 21, 1997, in Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh. Akanksha was born in Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh, on October 21, 1997. She has always loved acting and dancing, so she wasted no time starting her acting career on TikTok and Instagram by posting her short acting and dancing videos. Her talent garnered her massive Instagram followers. 

She made her debut in the film Meri Jung Mera Faisla and has since appeared in Mujhse Shadi Karogi (Bhojpuri), Veeron Ke Veer, Fighter King, Kasam Paida Karne KI 2 and other films.  

(WITH PTI INPUTS)

