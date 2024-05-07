Coconut Oil to Sandalwood Paste: 5 Ayurvedic solutions for soothing sunburns

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE 5 Ayurvedic solutions for soothing sunburns

Sunburn can be a painful reminder of too much fun in the sun. While sunscreen is your first line of defence, sometimes those harmful UV rays manage to sneak through, leaving your skin red, tender, and uncomfortable. In such cases, turning to Ayurvedic remedies can provide gentle and effective relief. Ayurveda, the ancient Indian system of medicine, offers a plethora of natural remedies that can help soothe sunburns and promote healing. Here are five Ayurvedic solutions to alleviate the discomfort caused by sunburns.

Aloe vera:

Aloe vera is a popular Ayurvedic remedy known for its soothing properties. Its gel-like substance helps cool down the skin and reduce inflammation, providing instant relief from sunburn pain. Simply extract the gel from an aloe vera leaf and apply it generously to the affected area. Repeat this process several times a day for best results.

Coconut oil:

Coconut oil is another Ayurvedic staple with excellent moisturising and healing properties. Rich in fatty acids and antioxidants, coconut oil helps replenish lost moisture and repair damaged skin cells. Apply a thin layer of coconut oil to the sunburned skin and gently massage it in circular motions. This will not only soothe the burn but also prevent peeling and promote faster healing.

Sandalwood paste:

Sandalwood is revered in Ayurveda for its cooling and anti-inflammatory properties. A paste made from sandalwood powder and water can provide instant relief from sunburns. Apply the paste to the affected area and leave it on for 15-20 minutes before rinsing off with lukewarm water. The soothing sensation of sandalwood will help calm the burning sensation and reduce redness.

Cucumber:

Cucumber is a hydrating and cooling fruit that can work wonders for sunburned skin. Its high water content helps hydrate the skin, while its anti-inflammatory properties reduce swelling and irritation. Cut a chilled cucumber into slices and place them directly on the sunburned skin for instant relief. Alternatively, blend cucumber into a paste and apply it to the affected area for a refreshing and soothing sensation.

Neem:

Neem, also known as Indian lilac, is a potent Ayurvedic herb with antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties. Its leaves are traditionally used to treat various skin ailments, including sunburns. Boil neem leaves in water, allow the solution to cool, and then use it to rinse the sunburned skin. This will help reduce inflammation, prevent infection, and promote faster healing.

