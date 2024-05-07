Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Nomination process for last phase of polls begins, PM Modi to file on May 14

Follow us on Image Source : ANI (FILE) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will file his nomination from Varanasi Lok Sabha seat on May 14

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The nomination process for the seventh and final phase of Lok Sabha elections, where 57 seats are set to go to polls commenced on Tuesday. Polling for the seventh phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024 will take place on June 1 in 57 spread over seven states and the union territory of Chandigarh.

The Election Commission, on behalf of the President, issued a notification to commence the nomination process.

As per the notification, May 14 has been set as the deadline for submitting nominations, while May 15 has been designated as the day for scrutiny of nominations. Candidates have the option to withdraw from the electoral race until May 17.

PM Modi to file nomination from Varanasi on May 14

The crucial constituency of Varanasi, currently represented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Lok Sabha, will also undergo polling during the final phase.

PM Modi will file his nomination from the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat on May 14, Tuesday. The Prime Minister will visit his parliamentary constituency on May 13 to hold a massive roadshow and file his nomination on May 14. The Prime Minister became MP from Varanasi for the first time in 2014.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Narendra Modi contested from Varanasi for the first time against Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Arvind Kejriwal and won the contest by a margin of 3,71,784 votes. In the 2019 polls, PM Modi won the seat by a margin of 4,79,505 votes against SP's Shalini Yadav and Congress' Ajay Rai.

Constituencies to go for polls on June 1

Uttar Pradesh: Maharajganj, Gorakhpur, Kushi Nagar, Deoria, Bansgaon, Ghosi, Salempur, Ballia, Ghazipur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Mirzapur, Robertsganj

Maharajganj, Gorakhpur, Kushi Nagar, Deoria, Bansgaon, Ghosi, Salempur, Ballia, Ghazipur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Mirzapur, Robertsganj Punjab: Gurdaspur, Amritsar, Khadoor Sahib, Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Anandpur Sahib, Ludhiana, Fatehgarh Sahib, Faridkot, Firozpur, Bathinda, Sangrur, Patiala

Gurdaspur, Amritsar, Khadoor Sahib, Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Anandpur Sahib, Ludhiana, Fatehgarh Sahib, Faridkot, Firozpur, Bathinda, Sangrur, Patiala West Bengal: Dum Dum, Barasat, Basirhat, Jaynagar, Mathurapur, Diamond Harbour, Jadavpur, Kolkata Dakshin, Kolkata Uttar

Dum Dum, Barasat, Basirhat, Jaynagar, Mathurapur, Diamond Harbour, Jadavpur, Kolkata Dakshin, Kolkata Uttar Bihar: Nalanda, Patna Sahib, Pataliputra, Arrah, Buxar, Sasaram, Karakat, Jahanabad

Nalanda, Patna Sahib, Pataliputra, Arrah, Buxar, Sasaram, Karakat, Jahanabad Odisha: Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur

Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur Himachal Pradesh: Kangra, Mandi, Hamirpur, Shimla

Kangra, Mandi, Hamirpur, Shimla Jharkhand: Rajmahal, Dumka, Godda

Rajmahal, Dumka, Godda Chandigarh: Chandigarh

