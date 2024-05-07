Tuesday, May 07, 2024
     
  Scotland vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming: When and where to watch Women's T20 World Cup qualifiers final in India?

Scotland vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming: When and where to watch Women's T20 World Cup qualifiers final in India?

Scotland women's cricket team scripted history by qualifying for their maiden World Cup after beating Ireland in the qualifiers semi-final and now the Kathryn Bryce-led side has the real opportunity to make some heads turn as they face unbeaten Sri Lanka in the final.

Anshul Gupta Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Updated on: May 07, 2024 15:00 IST
Scotland have a chance to script history against Sri Lanka
Image Source : ICC X Scotland have a chance to script history against Sri Lanka in the Women's T20 World Cup qualifiers final in Abu Dhabi

History beckons Scotland as they eye a glorious entrance to the Women's T20 World Cup 2024. Scotland secured their maiden qualification in a Women's World Cup after beating Ireland in the semi-final of the ongoing T20 World Cup qualifiers in Abu Dhabi. Since it's a tournament of its own, they will be eyeing the title and breaking the winning streak of Sri Lanka, who survived a scare in the semi-final against the UAE amid an unbeaten run to the final. Scotland's only loss in the tournament came against Sri Lanka and there will be a score to settle.

The final holds a lot of significance as the groups for the Women's T20 World Cup will be confirmed. The winner will advance to the tournament as Qualifier 1 and will be in Group A alongside Australia, India, Pakistan and New Zealand while the loser will be in Group B with England, South Africa, West Indies and Bangladesh.

Sri Lanka start as favourites but Scotland with the miraculous run they have had can't be counted out and it promises to be a cracker in the Gulf night sky. 

When and where to watch Scotland vs Sri Lanka Women's T20 World Cup qualifier final live on TV and OTT in India?

The Women's T20 World Cup qualifier final between Scotland and Sri Lanka will kick off at 9 PM IST (7:30 PM local) on Tuesday, May 7 in Abu Dhabi. Unfortunately, the match will not be broadcast on any TV channel in India but will be live streamed on the Fancode app and website.

Squads

Scotland Women: Saskia Horley, Megan McColl, Kathryn Bryce(c), Sarah Bryce(w), Ailsa Lister, Priyanaz Chatterji, Lorna Jack, Katherine Fraser, Rachel Slater, Hannah Rainey, Abtaha Maqsood, Ellen Watson, Darcey Carter, Nayma Sheikh, Chloe Abel

Sri Lanka Women: Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu(c), Harshitha Samarawickrama, Hasini Perera, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani(w), Sugandika Kumari, Achini Kulasuriya, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Udeshika Prabodhani, Inoka Ranaweera, Hansima Karunaratne, Kawya Kavindi, Shashini Gimhani

 

