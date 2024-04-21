BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia tries hand at playing dhol during poll campaigning | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO SCREENGRAB Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia

It is not unusual for political campaigning, whether for Lok Sabha, Assembly Elections, or village-level polls, to amaze the masses with unique gestures made by political leaders vying for power. From advertising and theme songs to captivating speeches and ground-level interactions, leaders or candidates spare no effort to persuade voters and leave a lasting impact on the voters minds regarding their candidacy.

Similarly, amid the intense Lok Sabha political campaign, BJP candidate from Guna and Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia had a light moment on Saturday. During his visit to the Bamori constituency, the leader tried his hand at playing the dhol.

In a video shared by a social media user on X (formerly Twitter), the BJP candidate and Union Minister was seen enjoying the tunes of the dhol while trying his hands on the instrument.

According to details posted by the social media user along with the video, the Union Minister was joined by people of the tribal community in Suator village of the Bamori assembly. Significantly, the dhol is the traditional musical instrument of the community living in the area.

During the occasion, the Union Minister also addressed the gathered public. In his speech, the Union Minister emphasized government policies for the welfare of the people.

Meanwhile, the ruling BJP in Madhya Pradesh is aiming to secure all 29 Lok Sabha seats in the state in the ensuing polls after its stunning victory in the assembly elections four months ago. Of the total 29 seats, polling on six seats has already concluded in the first phase of elections, while the remaining seats will see voting during the second, third, and fourth phases. Political observers noted that the BJP is making all-out efforts to reclaim the Chhindwara seat, the only constituency it lost in the state in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.



