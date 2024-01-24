Scindia takes a jibe at Rahul, says only 'nafrat ka saaman' is available in his 'Mohabbat ki dukaan' | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday took a jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying only 'nafrat ka saaman' (items of hate) is available in their 'Mohabbat ki Dukaan' (shop of love)."

"You can see the condition of Congress today. Lord Ram is arriving in Ayodhya and Congress workers are pelting stones in Assam. This is their Bharat Jodo. That is why I reiterate, only 'nafrat ka saaman' is available in their 'Mohabbat ki Dukaan'," said Scindia, who is an ex-Congress leader and was also considered close to Gandhi. He joined the BJP in May 2020.

Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' hit headlines after clashes with Assam police personnel during the Congress' march. Gandhi, often in his speeches during his yatra, claims he is running a 'Mohabbat ki Dukaan'. In fact, Gandhi's bus carries a banner with the caption - 'Mohabbat ki Dukaan'.

Rahul Gandhi to be arrested after Lok Sabha elections: Assam CM

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, against whom an FIR has been registered on the charge of instigating violence would be arrested after the Lok Sabha elections,

The Assam police suo motu registered the FIR against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and several other leaders for “wanton acts of violence” here during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' on Tuesday. The Lok Sabha elections are due within a few months in the country.

''We have filed an FIR. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) will conduct the investigation and he (Gandhi) will be arrested after the Lok Sabha elections'', Sarma said on the sidelines of a programme at Nazira in Sibsagar district.

Director General of Police G P Singh said that the case has been transferred to the Assam CID for a thorough investigation through an SIT to be constituted by the Additional Director General of Police (CID).

Sarma had instructed the DGP to register a case against Gandhi for provoking the crowd to break barricades in an attempt to enter Guwahati city during the Yatra on Tuesday leading to a scuffle with the police in which some senior Congress leaders, including the state party President Bhupen Bora and leader of opposition in the state assembly, and four police personnel were injured.

The FIR was filed against Congress leaders under IPC sections that deal with criminal conspiracy, unlawful assembly, rioting, assault or criminal force to deter public servants from discharging their duty, damaging public property and others.

It's political FIR without factual basis: Congress

The Congress termed the police case in Guwahati against its leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, as a "political FIR" without any factual basis and said legal remedies will be explored in due course.

"It is a political FIR and not based on facts. The evidence and videos are there in front of all of you (media). We will not be scared as it is just another threat by the Assam CM," Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said while addressing a press conference at North Salmara in Assam. He also thanked Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for getting publicity for the party's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' through his acts.

He said the Congress will explore legal options on how to handle the FIR, which was filed by Guwahati Police against various national and state leaders like Rahul Gandhi, KC Venugopal, Jitendra Singh, Jairam Ramesh, Srinivas BV, Kanhaiyya Kumar, Gaurav Gogoi, Bhupen Kumar Borah, Debabrata Saikia, Jakir Hussain Sikdar and others.

The alleged acts of violence took place while the party supporters and leaders broke barricades and clashed with police personnel in their bid to enter Guwahati, allegedly deviating from the approved route.



