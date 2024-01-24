Congress in damage control mode, says no one can imagine I.N.D.I.A bloc without Mamata

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh

The Congress on Wednesday reacted to West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee's statement that her party will fight Lok Sabha election on its own giving a big jolt to I.N.D.I.A bloc initiative, saying no one can imagine the bloc without Banerjee.

Addressing a press conference at North Salmara in Assam as part of the party's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said that the Trinamool Congress is an "important pillar" of the opposition alliance and no one can imagine the existence of the I.N.D.I.A bloc without her.

"We cannot imagine the I.N.D.I.A alliance without Mamata ji. The I.N.D.I.A bloc will fight the Lok Sabha polls in West Bengal and all (partners) will participate," Ramesh asserted.

He highlighted Banerjee said that defeating BJP is the priority and prime responsibility of all of us adding with this sentiment, our 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' will enter West Bengal tomorrow.

Banerjee had on Tuesday slammed Congress for causing a delay in discussions for seat-sharing in West Bengal, citing "unjustified" demand for 10-12 Lok Sabha constituencies when her party was willing to share only two.

Ramesh said, "Mamata Banerjee's full statement was that we want to defeat BJP and will take all possible steps for it. During a long journey, we get speed breakers and red lights. It does not mean that we will push back the journey. The journey crosses the speed breaker and the red light turns green."

Citing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, he asserted that the TMC and especially Banerjee, who is a leader of West Bengal and India, are "very important pillars of the I.N.D.I.A alliance".

Ramesh also claimed that seat-sharing talks are "going on" with the TMC for West Bengal" and a solution to the stalemate will be found soon.

"We hope that the talks, which are going on, will find some middle path and the I.N.D.I.A alliance will fight Lok Sabha polls in West Bengal and all partners will cooperate," he added.

Setback for I.N.D.I..A bloc

In a major setback to the opposition I.N.D.I.A. bloc, Banerjee announced that her party has decided to go alone in the state in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

“I had given them (Congress) a proposal (on seat-sharing), but they refused it at the outset. Our party has now decided to go alone in Bengal,” Banerjee said amid the seat-negotiation tussle between the Congress and the TMC.

She also refuted media reports of seat-sharing talks, and asserted that she has not spoken to anyone in the Congress on the issue.

“Now, we have decided that there is no relation with the Congress in Bengal,” she said.

According to sources, the TMC's offer of two seats to the grand old party based on its 2019 Lok Sabha election performance, triggered tension among them, as the arrangement was deemed insufficient.

The CPI(M)-led Left Front, Congress, and the TMC are part of the 28-party I.N.D.I.A bloc.

She also said the party will have no relationship with the Congress in the state.

Banerjee’s comments come a day ahead the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Nyay Yatra enters West Bengal

"Let the Congress fight 300 seats on its own. The regional parties are together and can contest the rest. However, we will not tolerate any interference by them (Congress) in Bengal," Banerjee said.

The TMC chief had made a similar remark during a recent rally in Kolkata, where she batted for the idea of regional leaders spearheading the fight against the BJP in specific regions, suggesting that Congress independently contest 300 Lok Sabha seats.

Expressing unwavering commitment to the opposition alliance, Banerjee said on Wednesday, “At the national level, we, as a part of the I.N.D.I.A bloc, will decide our strategy after the elections. We will do whatever it takes to defeat the BJP.”

On the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Nyay Yatra, which is scheduled to enter West Bengal on Thursday, she alleged that the Congress did not inform her about the yatra’s itinerary in the state.

"As a gesture of courtesy, did they (Congress) let me know that they are coming to Bengal for the yatra? I am not aware of it," she said.

(With PTI inputs)

