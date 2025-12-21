Pune local body election results 2025: Ajit Pawar's NCP storming Jejuri Municipal Council with 17-ward lead Pune local body election results 2025: Pune's municipal councils showcase a mix of political histories. Baramati stands firm as NCP's stronghold, clinching 35 of 41 seats with independents taking the rest. Alandi heats up as BJP (leading 10 wards) battles Shiv Sena in a nail-biter.

Pune:

Early trends from Pune district's municipal elections spotlight Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) dominating Jejuri Municipal Council with leads in 17 of 20 wards, signalling a powerhouse performance for the ruling alliance partner. Jaideep Dilip is leading for the President post. BJP counters strongly in Alandi, while counting unfolds across the district's vast 398 seats, blending party heavyweights with local independents.

Independent stuns Ajit Pawar's NCP in Baramati as BJP, NCP surge elsewhere

Live leads: NCP rules Indapur, BJP dominates Talegaon Dabhade

Independent candidate Manisha Bankar scored a stunning victory in Baramati Municipal Council, defeating Ajit Pawar's NCP nominee and cracking the NCP's historic fortress in this Pune district powerhouse.

Ajit Pawar-led NCP charges ahead in Indapur Municipal Council, while BJP takes a strong lead in Talegaon Dabhade Municipal Council, highlighting alliance strengths amid the district's unfolding counts.

Pune's massive electoral arena: 398 seats across 14 Councils and 3 Panchayats

Pune district boasts 14 Municipal Councils—Alandi (21 seats), Baramati (41), Bhor (20), Chakan (25), Daund (26), Fursungi-Urli Devachi (32), Indapur (20), Jejuri (20), Junnar (20), Lonavala (27), Rajgurunagar (21), Saswad (22), Shirur (24), and Talegaon Dabhade (28)—totaling 347 seats. Three Nagar Panchayats—Vadgaon (Pune) (17), Manchar (17), and Malegaon Budruk (17)—add 51 seats, drawing 2,671 candidates into a high-stakes district-wide battle.

Live leads: NCP's Jejuri triumph, BJP's Alandi edge, and Bhor's independent winner

Ajit Pawar's NCP surges ahead in 17 wards of Jejuri Municipal Council, poised for a near-sweep in this key 20-seat hub. BJP leads in 10 of 21 wards in Alandi Municipal Council, with Shiv Sena at 6 and independents at 2, underscoring alliance synergy. In Bhor Municipal Council, counting reveals Ramchandra Aware, an independent or local panel candidate, victorious for the President post.

Historical strongholds and emerging patterns across key councils

Pune's councils reflect diverse political flavors from past mandates. Baramati remains NCP's fortress, with 35 of 41 seats under their belt, independents filling the gaps. Alandi pits BJP (10 leads) against Shiv Sena in a tight race.

Chakan mixes Shiv Sena (9 seats historically) and NCP (7), while Daund fragments across NCP (12), independents (8), and Shiv Sena. Talegaon Dabhade favors BJP with 14 of 28 seats. Bhor saw Congress claim all 17 in 2018, but independents now disrupt.

Indapur, Junnar, and others show multi-party splits involving NCP, Congress, and Shiv Sena. Shirur and Saswad boost 'Others' and independents, while Lonavala and Rajgurunagar see BJP-Shiv Sena tussles with strong local challengers.

Alliance dominance in Western Maharashtra

These trends reinforce Mahayuti's grip in Pune, with NCP and BJP leads highlighting coordinated yet competitive alliance dynamics. Local independents and 'Others' add unpredictability, shaping governance in this economic powerhouse district and influencing broader Maharashtra politics.