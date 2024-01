Follow us on Image Source : X West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee suffered minor injury after a car suddenly entered her convoy in Burdwan on Wednesday. The car driver had to press emergency breaks which caused the accident, said the officials.

She was returning to Kolkata by road due to bad weather when the accident occurred in Burdwan.

The initial reports suggested that the chief minister suffered a minor head injury.

More details are awaited.