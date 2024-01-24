Lok Sabha elections: Double whammy for I.N.D.I.A bloc after AAP also decides to go solo in Punjab

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann with Arvind Kejriwal

Hurdles for the I.N.D.I.A bloc seems to be unending. After Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress announced to go solo in West Bengal in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab have also decided not to forge an alliance and fight all 13 seats.

Announcing the move, CM Bhagwant Mann said, "There will be no alliance with Congress in Punjab...we will fight in all 13 seats."

West Bengal Chief Minister and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday announced that her party would go solo in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. She asserted that the TMC would not enter into any alliance in the state.

"I had no discussions with the Congress party. I have always said that in Bengal, we will fight alone. I am not concerned about what will be done in the country but we are a secular party and in Bengal, we will alone defeat BJP." the TMC supremo said, as reported by news agency ANI. "I gave many proposals but they rejected them from the beginning. From then, we have decided to fight the elections in Bengal alone," she added.