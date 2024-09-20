Odisha CM orders Crime Branch probe into alleged assault on Army officer, woman at Bharatpur police station

Follow us on Image Source : X/ @MOHANMODISHA Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi

Amid the ongoing probe into the alleged misbehavior and assault on a serving Army officer and a woman inside Bharatpur Police Station in Bhubaneswar, the Odisha Chief Minister's Office (CMO) on Friday, September 20, announced that the Crime Branch has been directed to conduct an expeditious investigation into the case.

In a statement, the CMO emphasized that the government has taken the incident very seriously and ordered a swift investigation by the Crime Branch.

"The Government has taken a very serious view of the alleged misbehavior and assault on a serving Army officer and the woman accompanying him inside Bharatpur Police Station, Bhubaneswar. The government has initiated legal and departmental action, including the suspension of the police officers against whom allegations have been made," the statement read.

"Crime Branch has been directed to conduct an expeditious investigation into the matter. The government of Odisha has 'Zero Tolerance' for crimes against women. Women's security is our utmost priority," the statement further added.

Significantly, this statement from the Odisha Police follows the woman's testimony, where she shared the ordeals they faced. After being discharged from the hospital, she alleged that she was sexually assaulted by police officials at the station.





Incident Recap:

The female victim recounted the details of the alleged incident, stating that she and the Army officer were returning home after closing her restaurant around 1 am when they were harassed by a group of young men. Seeking help, they went to Bharatpur Police Station.

"When we arrived at the police station to file an FIR, a female constable in civilian clothing was present. We asked for assistance and a patrol vehicle, but instead, she verbally abused me," the woman alleged.

She claimed that the situation escalated when more personnel arrived, and her companion was put in a lockup after being asked to write a complaint.

"When I raised my voice, saying they cannot detain an Army officer as it is unlawful, two female officers started physically assaulting me," she said, adding that she fought back, even biting one officer when they grabbed her by the neck.

She further alleged that after being restrained and placed in a room, a male officer entered, kicked her multiple times, and made lewd gestures, including exposing himself.

Naveen Patnaik demands judicial inquiry into 'sexual harassment'

Meanwhile, post the victim's allegations, the BJP led Odisha government in the state has came under massive attack with the former Chief Minister and BJD leader Naveen Patnaik asking the BJP government in the state to properly conduct investigation in connection to the case. "The way an Army Major and a lady were treated in Bharatpur Police Station is shocking and beyond comprehension. The manner in which police have allegedly treated them has shaken the conscience of the country. This has happened to a serving Army Officer and a lady within Odisha. @bjd_odisha strongly condemns this heinous act and expects the BJP Government to take the strongest possible action against all those involved, the former CM said.

"During our government, we had the system of #MoSarkar in which the Chief Minister, Ministers and Senior Officers would call the citizens to take feedback on their visits to government offices including police stations and hospitals, whether they were treated with dignity and professional conduct. This BJP government has immediately stopped the pro-people initiative of Mo Sarkar and the consequences are visible," he added.

Further, the BJD chief also demanded a court-monitored SIT probe and a judicial inquiry into this grave incident against an Army Major and the lady.



