Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, September 20, 2024

In today's episode:

Health Minister JP Nadda speaks to AP CM N Chandrababu Naidu on animal fat found in Tirupati shrine laddus, seeks full report for probe

Communal clashes, arson in Nandurbar, Maharashtra after Eid Milad procession stoned

Home Minister Amit Shah alleges, JMM, Congress, RJD are encourgaing Bangladeshi illegal immigrants in Jharkhand for creating vote banks

