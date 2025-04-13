Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Sports
  3. Cricket
  4. DC vs MI IPL 2025 live cricket score: Rohit Sharma, Rickelton look to start well for Mumbai against Delhi

  Live DC vs MI IPL 2025 live cricket score: Rohit Sharma, Rickelton look to start well for Mumbai against Delhi

DC vs MI IPL 2025 live cricket score: Delhi Capitals look to maintain their unbeaten run as they face Mumbai Indians in their fifth match of the Indian Premier League 2025. DC host MI in the first match of the season at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Axar Patel.
Axar Patel. Image Source : BCCI/IPL
Edited By: Varun Malik @varunm0212
New DelhiPublished: , Updated:

DC vs MI IPL 2025 live cricket score: Rohit Sharma, Rickelton look to start well for Mumbai against Delhi

DC vs MI IPL 2025 live cricket score: Delhi Capitals play their first match of the Indian Premier League 2025 in Delhi as they host Mumbai Indians in the 29th match of the tournament. DC are the only unbeaten team in this tournament as they have won all four of their matches till now. Their winning streak will be under the test once again as they face hot and cold Mumbai Indians. 

Match Scorecard

 

Live updates :DC vs MI IPL 2025 latest updates

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 7:43 PM (IST)Apr 13, 2025
    Posted by Varun Malik

    A fine start by MI!!

    Rickelton is going strong as he has hit a few boundaries already. MI are off to a fine start here.

  • 7:29 PM (IST)Apr 13, 2025
    Posted by Varun Malik

    Off we go!!!

    Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton are out in the middle. MI would need a string start from their openers, something which they have not been able to do so far. Mitchell Starc has the new ball in hand. An interesting battle with Rohit loading. 

  • 7:15 PM (IST)Apr 13, 2025
    Posted by Varun Malik

    DC vs MI IPL 2025: Impact subs!

    Mumbai Indians Impact Subs: Corbin Bosch, Robin Minz, Ashwani Kumar, Raj Bawa, Karn Sharma

    Delhi Capitals Impact Subs: Darshan Nalkande, Karun Nair, Sameer Rizvi, Donovan Ferreira, Dushmantha Chameera

  • 7:09 PM (IST)Apr 13, 2025
    Posted by Varun Malik

    Playing XIs

    Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, KL Rahul(w), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel(c), Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Mohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar

    Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton(w), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

  • 7:07 PM (IST)Apr 13, 2025
    Posted by Varun Malik

    Hardik at toss!!

    Conversations are about where we are making mistakes. There's no lack of experience in this group. We're not far from having a good game. We're trying not to hit the panic button. Panicking doesn't help. We don't have much margin of error, hope everything comes good tonight. Same team.

  • 7:06 PM (IST)Apr 13, 2025
    Posted by Varun Malik

    Axar at toss

    We'll bowl first. We're chasing well, and it's the first match over here this season so don't know how the pitch will play. Don't trust numbers from the past too much. Challenge is to follow the plan properly and to be brave even if you get hit for a six. Faf is injured.

  • 7:02 PM (IST)Apr 13, 2025
    Posted by Varun Malik

    DC opt to bowl!!

    Axar Patel has won the toss and he has opted to bowl first. DC will look to chase down to keep their unbeaten record intact.

  • 6:56 PM (IST)Apr 13, 2025
    Posted by Varun Malik

    Squads:

    Delhi Capitals Squad: Faf du Plessis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, KL Rahul(w), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel(c), Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Mohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Abishek Porel, Karun Nair, Dushmantha Chameera, T Natarajan, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Darshan Nalkande, Sameer Rizvi, Donovan Ferreira, Tripurana Vijay, Manvanth Kumar L, Madhav Tiwari

    Mumbai Indians Squad: Will Jacks, Ryan Rickelton(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Vignesh Puthur, Rohit Sharma, Corbin Bosch, Ashwani Kumar, Raj Bawa, Satyanarayana Raju, Bevon Jacobs, Robin Minz, Arjun Tendulkar, Krishnan Shrijith, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Reece Topley, Karn Sharma

  • 6:44 PM (IST)Apr 13, 2025
    Posted by Varun Malik

    DC vs MI IPL 2025: Murali Kartik in pitch report!!

    It's first game in Delhi. The square boundaries are 60m and 66m respectively, it's 72m down the ground. The highest score is 235 at this venue. There's a straw colored grass on the pitch with lots of visible cracks. Not exactly a flat surface. More teams have won while batting first at this venue, so win the toss and bat first, reckons Murali Kartik.

  • 6:38 PM (IST)Apr 13, 2025
    Posted by Varun Malik

    DC vs MI IPL 2025!!

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians clash in the Indian Premier League 2025. The Arun Jaitley Stadium hosts the first game of the season as two batting powerhouses face each other. Stay tuned for all the updates.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section
Cricket Ipl IPL 2025 Delhi Capitals Mumbai Indians
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\