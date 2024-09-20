Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Amul denies supplying ghee to Tirupati Temple amid controversy, terms it ‘misinformation campaign’

In response to social media claims, Amul clarified on Friday that it has never supplied ghee to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD). A statement on X by Amul emphasised that its ghee is made purely from milk fat, and its products pass rigorous quality checks.

"This is in reference to some social media posts mentioning that Amul Ghee was being supplied to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD). We wish to inform that we have never supplied Amul Ghee to TTD," the statement read.

"We also wish to clarify Amul Ghee is made from milk at our state-of-the-art production facilities, which are ISO certified. Amul Ghee is made from high-quality pure milk fat. The milk received at our dairies passes through stringent quality checks, including adulteration detection as specified by FSSAI," it added.

Ghee controversy at Tirupati temple

The clarification comes after Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu accused the previous government of using substandard ingredients, including animal fat, in Tirupati laddus, sparking a political and religious debate.

Government action and Opposition response

Former CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy refuted Naidu's claims, accusing TDP of politicising religious issues. Union Health Minister JP Nadda sought a detailed report on the matter, promising an investigation as per food safety standards.

"The tender process occurs every six months, and the qualification criteria have not changed for decades. Suppliers must provide an NABL certificate and a product quality certificate. The TTD collects samples of the ghee, and only products that pass certification are used. The TDP is politicising religious matters. In our regime, we have rejected products 18 times," Reddy said.

TDP leader's allegations

TDP MP Sribharat Mathukumilli alleged that lab reports indicated the use of non-milk fat, including vegetable oils and animal fat, in the preparation of Tirupati laddus, causing widespread concern among devotees.

