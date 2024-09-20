Tirupati laddu controversy: Know about 'beef tallow' and 'lard' claims that led to TDP-YSRCP clash

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO A view of Tirupati temple from outside.

Significant controversy has emerged in Andhra Pradesh after the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) alleged that the ghee used in the preparation of Tirupati laddus contains "beef tallow," "lard," and other substandard ingredients. This claim is supported by a lab report indicating the presence of these substances.

TDP's allegations

On September 18, TDP leader N. Chandrababu Naidu accused the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government of using inferior quality ingredients in the revered laddus offered at the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple. TDP spokesperson Anam Venkata Ramana Reddy displayed the lab report at a press conference, asserting that the ghee supplied contained harmful animal fats.

What are beef tallow and lard?

Beef tallow: Fat extracted from the fatty tissue of cows, traditionally used in cooking and candle-making.

Lard: Rendered fat from hogs, commonly used in cooking for frying and baking.

Lab report details

The lab report, received on July 9 and dated July 16, indicated the presence of "beef tallow," "lard," and "fish oil" in the laddus. However, no official confirmation has come from the Andhra Pradesh government or Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), which oversees the temple.

Supplier’s defense

AR Dairy, a supplier of ghee to the temple, has claimed that their products met quality standards and that they provided certified lab reports. The company stated that they no longer supply ghee to the temple and emphasised their commitment to quality.

Political repercussions

The allegations have ignited a political clash, with YSRCP accusing Naidu of making baseless claims for political leverage. Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda has called for an investigation by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), emphasising the need for regulatory action.

The issue has raised concerns among devotees and sparked demands for a thorough investigation into the quality of the ingredients used in the preparation of the iconic Tirupati laddus.

Also read | Tirupati Laddu row: CM Naidu accuses previous govt of buying inferior quality ghee for prasadam