Tirupati Laddu row: CM Naidu accuses previous govt of buying inferior quality ghee for prasadam

Accusations of substandard ghee purchases

In a recent statement, Naidu claimed that the former government purchased inferior-quality ghee for Rs 320 per kilogram while the market rate was Rs 500. "We have changed the ghee supplier and started purchasing Nandini brand ghee from Karnataka," he asserted, highlighting a shift aimed at restoring the laddoo's quality.

Allegations of adulteration

The issue took a more serious turn when the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), which manages the Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple, reported findings from lab tests indicating the presence of lard (pig fat) and other impurities in the ghee. TTD Executive Officer J. Shyamala Rao confirmed that animal fat was detected in multiple samples, leading to immediate action against the contractor supplying the adulterated ghee.

Immediate actions taken

"All four reports of samples showed similar results, prompting us to halt further supplies," Rao explained during a press conference. The TTD is in the process of blacklisting the contractor and will initiate penalties, with legal actions also being considered.

Accountability and public sentiment

Naidu has expressed concern over the potential impact of these quality issues on devotees, stating, "People are saying their sentiments were hurt. Should I spare them when unpardonable mistakes were committed?" His comments reflect the gravity of the situation and the need for accountability in the management of sacred offerings.

Earlier, CM Chandra Babu Naidu said, "No person involved in this irregularity will be spared, strict action will be taken against them. From the lab report I have received, it is clear that the quality of the Prasad was compromised and adulteration of impure items has come to the fore. Action has also been started against some people responsible for all this. Some people have also been removed from work. Keeping in mind the purity of the Prasad, pure ghee is now being used. Devotees are also satisfied with this action." He further said that an investigation is being done in this regard. Evidence related to the incident is being collected.

Lack of in-house testing facility

Rao highlighted that the suppliers took advantage of the absence of an in-house testing facility, which allowed the use of adulterated products. This lack of oversight has raised questions about the quality control measures in place for temple offerings.

