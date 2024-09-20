Kangana Ranaut criticises Rahul Gandhi's speech abroad, says 'what he feels about the country is no secret'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) BJP MP Kangana Ranaut

Amid the ongoing uproar over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's controversial comments about the conditions of Sikhs in India and his remarks on ending reservations during his recent visit to the US, BJP MP from Mandi and popular actress Kangana Ranaut criticized him on Friday (September 20).

Speaking to the media about the senior Congress leader's comments, Ranaut slammed Gandhi for speaking negatively about the country while abroad.

"A few people are being used, fringe groups are being instigated – the kind of things Rahul Gandhi says about the country when he goes abroad, people know it. What he feels about the country is not hidden from anyone," BJP MP Kangana Ranaut stated.

"He doesn't even hesitate to divide the country to gain power," she added.





Significantly, the leader of the opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, has faced intense scrutiny for his remarks about the conditions of Sikhs in India during his recent US visit.

The BJP has alleged that Gandhi's comments, made during a gathering of several hundred Indian Americans in Herndon, a Virginia suburb of Washington DC, on September 9, hurt the sentiments of Sikhs across the country. Several police complaints have been filed against Gandhi by BJP leaders in response to these comments.

Recently, after the Delhi Police reported three complaints against Rahul Gandhi, three FIRs were also registered against him in various parts of Chhattisgarh for the remarks he made during the US visit.

The police on Friday said, while two cases – one at the Civil Lines police station in Raipur and another at the Bilaspur Civil Lines police station in Bilaspur district – were registered on Thursday, an FIR was filed at the Kotwali police station in Durg district on Friday.

Moreover, in all these cases, Gandhi was booked under Sections 299 (deliberate and malicious acts intended to insult religious beliefs or outrage religious feelings of any class) and 302 (intentionally hurting someone's religious feelings by words, sounds, gestures, or objects) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, police said.



