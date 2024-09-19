FIR filed against Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu for remarks on Rahul Gandhi

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and BJP leader Ravneet Singh Bittu

Days after BJP leader and Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu sparked controversy with his remarks on Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, an FIR has been registered against him at High Grounds Police Station in Bengaluru.

According to available information, the complaint was filed by a Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee office bearer against the Minister of State for Railways, who had targeted Rahul Gandhi for his comments in the US regarding the condition of Sikhs in India.





Bittu calls Rahul Gandhi 'No. 1 terrorist'

Replying to the reporter's question over Gandhi's comments in the US on the conditions of Sikhs, Bittu had then called Rahul Gandhi a terrorist. "Rahul Gandhi spent most of his time outside the country. His friends and family are there. I think he does not love his country much because he goes abroad and says negative things about India. I think he is not a Hindustani," he said.

"Now, he has got support from separatists, who always talk about dividing this country. They (the separatists) and the most-wanted persons are also appreciating Rahul Gandhi for his remarks against Sikhs. When such people, who are also experts in manufacturing bombs, are supporting Rahul Gandhi, then he is the number one terrorist of the country. He is talking like a separatist. There should be a reward for catching him, as he is the biggest enemy of the country," he added.

'Congress back to its old tricks': Ravneet Bittu on protests over his remarks

Meanwhile, after the protests erupted by the Congress leaders against his remark, Ravneet Singh Bittu, taking to X (formerly Twitter) on September 18, said that the Congress party is finally back to its old tricks.

"Congress is back to its old tricks. Anyone who exposes the Gandhi family faces threats of arson and violence, reminiscent of the 1984 Sikh riots. Is this what they call their ‘Mohabbat ki dukan’?" he said.

"People are watching and taking note!" Bittu added.



