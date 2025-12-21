Nashik Local Body Election Results 2025: BJP-led Mahayuti dominates district's all 11 municipal councils Nashik Local Body Election Results 2025: Maharashtra BJP president Ravindra Chavan has hit out at the opposition and said people have rejected its 'fake narrative'. He said the ruling alliance will now shift its focus towards the BMC elections.

Nashik:

The Mahayuti is all set to register a massive victory in elections to the municipal councils and nagar panchayats in Maharashtra that was held in two phases on December 2 and December 20. The local body elections were considered to be a litmus test for the Mahayuti comprising the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) after the coalition swept the 2024 assembly elections in the state, winning 235 seats of the 288 constituencies.

Talking about the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), the opposition camp's disappointing performance has continued. The MVA consisting the Congress, Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena-UBT and Sharad Pawar-led NCP-SP was looking to make a comeback after its setback in the 2024 assembly elections where it won only 46 seats, but is trailing in the local body polls.

Who is winning in the Nashik district?

The Nashik district has 11 municipal councils. In all of them, the ruling alliance is leading according to the latest trends.

Sinnar: Mahayuti

Manmad: Mahayuti

Yeola or Yevla: Mahayuti

Satana: Mahayuti

Chandwad: Mahayuti

Igatpuri: Mahayuti

Nandgaon: Mahayuti

Trimbak: Mahayuti

Bhagur: Mahayuti

Ozar: Mahayuti

Pimpalgaon Basmat: Mahayuti

Maharashtra BJP president Ravindra Chavan has hit out at the opposition and said people have rejected its 'fake narrative'. He said the ruling alliance will now shift its focus towards the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections which will be held next month.

"The Opposition levelled all kinds of allegations during the campaign, but people saw through them. Uddhav Thackeray himself said he had nothing to offer to the people and that is why his party was rejected. His party could not even win council chairperson posts in double digits," Chavan told reporters.

"Voters have rejected the Opposition's fake narrative in the council, nagar parishad and nagar panchayat polls. Now, Mumbaikars too would reject the opposition's narrative in the upcoming BMC polls," Chavan added.