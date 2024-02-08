Noida international airport in Jewar to be ready by end of 2024, says Jyotiraditya Scindia

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The construction of International Airport site is underway at Jewar, in Noida.

The Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has informed that the Noida International Airport in Jewar will be ready for operations by end of 2024.

Speaking in Lok Sabha, the Union Minister also said that India currently is the fifth largest aviation market in the world both interms of domestic and international and will become the third largest by the end of 2030.

“Uttar Pradesh had six airports. After the Modi government came to power, we have built four more airports in the state and soon, five more airports will be ready. Jewar airport will also be ready for operations by the end of this year. So by the end of this year, UP will have 16 airports,” he said.

The Noida airport, coming up in the Jewar area of Gautam Buddh Nagar district adjoining Delhi is expected to serve 65 lakh passengers (per year) initially, according to an estimate.

This figure is expected to rise to seven crore passengers per year by 2042-43. Scindia said the country had just 74 airports before 2014 and now the number has gone up to 149.

The number of passengers has also increased manifold — from one crore to 14.5 crore during the pre-Covid era and 15.20 crore in 2023.

The number of domestic passengers in the country will reach 30 crore in a few years, he said.

With inputs from PTI

ALSO READ | Noida International Airport: Uttar Pradesh government writes to Railway Board for rail connectivity at Jewar